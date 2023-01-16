Wales weather: Met Office warns of ice and snow showers

The mountains in Eryri have had a covering of snow, as viewed from PorthmadogDavid | BBC Weather Watchers
The mountains in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, have had a fresh covering of snow

A warning of snow showers and icy conditions has been issued for parts of Wales.

The Met Office said the yellow warning, covering north Wales, would last from 12:00 GMT on Monday until the same time on Tuesday.

Showers will increase throughout Monday, with up to 10cm (about 4in) of snow in places.

There is a risk of falls on icy surfaces and there could be travel disruption, the forecaster has warned.

A warning of snow and ice in north Wales could lead to injuries and travel disruption

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and rail services.

The areas affected by the warning are Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham.

Alastair Llangollen | BBC Weather Watchers
Snow on the hillside above Llangollen, Denbighshire

