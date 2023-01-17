Teachers' strikes: Wales' minister unsure if schools will close
Wales education minister has said it is not yet clear if teachers taking strike action will lead to school closures and online learning.
Jeremy Miles said he was due to meet unions this week after members voted for action over a 5% pay offer.
He also pledged to resolve the pay dispute with unions to avoid teacher strikes.
The biggest education union, the NEU, said its members planned to walk out for four days in February and March.
And the NAHT is also considering what action it will take after members in Wales also voted for industrial action.
The NEU is seeking a 12% pay rise for teachers, while the NAHT wants a pay rise that matches inflation, plus 5%.
Mr Miles told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast ministers wanted to "deliver the best possible outcome that we can within the funding that's available".
"We will do everything we can within the constraints that we face to resolve the dispute," said Mr Miles.
"What we don't know yet is what the industrial action means in practice. We don't know yet that schools will close.
"We'll be discussing this later on this week to see what the practical implications are in schools of the action that will be taken."
Asked if the strikes could mean a return to online working for pupils, Mr Miles said: "Individual schools will look at different arrangements to respond to the situations in their schools.
"We have existing arrangements in Wales where local authorities and schools will work together through these issues in order to minimise disruption to the education of children."
Teachers are also planning to strike in England, with action already under way in Scotland and action short of a strike in Northern Ireland.