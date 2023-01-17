Swansea: Car plunged into river after crash, inquest hears
An inquest into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a river on Christmas Day have been opened and adjourned.
The car Rachel Curtis and Jay Kyle Jenkins were in was believed to have collided with barriers on the A483 in Swansea and ended up in the River Tawe, the hearing was told.
Senior coroner Colin Phillips said further inquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.
An inquest will take place in October.
Police were called to the junction of New Cut Road and the A483 in Swansea at 03:05 GMT.
The bodies of the pair were recovered a few hours later.
The vehicle, a Mini Cooper, had to be lifted by a crane from the river.
Ms Curtis, 36, from Bonymaen, Swansea, was understood to have been driving the car, the inquest at Swansea Guildhall heard.
She has been described as a "funny, intelligent and unique" woman by her family.
Mr Jenkins, 36, of St Thomas, Swansea, was a "beautiful, kind boy", his family has said, adding that he and Ms Curtis had been friends since school.