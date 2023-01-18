Wales snow: Schools close as icy conditions cause disruption
Schools have been closed as icy conditions have caused disruption for a second day.
It has also led to road closures and a number of accidents, with two separate Met Office weather warnings in place across Wales until noon.
A farmer also had to use his tractor to help two nurses reach an elderly patient's home due to the weather.
Gareth Wyn Jones said roads have been "treacherous" at Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.
Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in some areas, the forecaster has warned, with up to 15cm (6in) on higher ground.
Schools have been closed in Caerphilly, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Powys, and Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Wednesday morning, according to councils.
"It's quite treacherous on the roads to be honest," Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"We had a few incidents yesterday and last night in the village."
Mr Jones, who is also a TV broadcaster, explained how two nurses could not drive their car up a road in the village to reach a patient so he offered to help.
"I put the two nurses in the tractor and they enjoyed the little journey and the trip up there," he said.
On Tuesday, schools had to close due to snow and ice, and there were a number of crashes on the roads.
Three cars ended up on their roofs in lanes in Vale of Glamorgan, but there were no reports of injuries.
A number of roads remained closed on Wednesday due to icy conditions in Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Denbighshire and Conwy county, according to traffic analysts Inrix.
Merthyr Tydfil council has said a landslip has also made a road impassable between Trefechan and Talybont-On-Usk.
About 200 tonnes of material is estimated to have slipped but the road is expected to re-open sometime next week.
In Powys, the A470 has been closed due to flooding between Rhayader and Llangurig.