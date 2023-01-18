Kaylea Titford: Father's neglect led to obese daughter's death, court told
- Published
A father has been accused of manslaughter through grossly neglecting his 16-year-old disabled daughter who was found dead in a bed lying on soiled sheets and morbidly obese.
Kaylea Louise Titford had spina bifida which left her with little feeling from the waist down, limiting her mobility.
Alun Titford from Newtown, Powys, denies killing her in October 2020.
Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd Jones, previously pleaded guilty to the same charge, Mold Crown Court heard.
Caroline Rees KC told the jury Kaylea had used a wheelchair from a young age.
When she was found dead at her home the court heard she was morbidly obese, weighing nearly 23 stone (146 kg).
As well as lying on soiled bedclothes, she had numerous sores and areas of infection.
The prosecution said Kaylea died because her parents failed in their duty of care and that gave rise to an obvious and serious risk of death.
Ms Rees said: "Their serious failures were hidden from the scrutiny of the outside world from March 2020 by reason of the national lockdown during the global Covid pandemic.
"We further say that the parents' negligence was so gross as to be properly characterised as criminal."
The prosecution said Mr Titford's case is that although he lived at the same address, Kaylea's mother was primary carer and that he was not aware of the state of his daughter's living conditions or the deterioration in her physical state.
The trial continues.