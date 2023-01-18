New Tredegar murder trial hears stabbed man walked into knife
The brother of a woman accused of murder says their mother's best friend "walked into" the knife his sister was holding.
Gavin Press told a jury at Cardiff Crown Court that Rebecca Press was "going mad" in a flat in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly county.
Marc Ash, 57, died from a single stab wound after going out drinking with Rebecca Press, 31, on 16 July 2022.
Ms Press, from Trecenydd, denies murder and actual bodily harm.
Mr Press said his sister was drunk, angry and upset about the breakup of her relationship and "said stuff in anger."
He added that she took a small knife with a blade of about 3in (8cm) from the kitchen drawer and threatened to stab him in a row about her former partner.
He told the court his mother's neighbour and best friend, Mr Ash, heard the shouting and came into the kitchen. He said Mr Ash tried to calm her and "walked into" the blade.
He died on the kitchen floor after suffering a single stab wound to the chest.
Ms Press and Mr Ash had been out drinking earlier that day before Mr Ash went back to Ms Press's mother Michelle's flat to watch a film.
Shortly afterwards, Ms Press and her brother both arrived and an argument broke out between them about her former partner Ashley Allen.
The couple had split up days earlier, but Mr Press said his sister was still in love with him and was trying to contact him.
Mr Press was asked by prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC what his sister said she would do when she brandished the knife.
He replied: "She did threaten to stab me, but people say things. She was holding it in a temper, thinking that me and her partner were out."
Hearing the row, Mr Ash came into the kitchen.
Mr Press was asked to describe the moment his sister allegedly attacked Mr Ash: "It wasn't even a stab. He walked into it," he said.
The court was told Ms Press later left a voicemail message on her former partner's phone saying: "I've just stabbed someone and killed them. I've just murdered someone, please phone me now."
The trial continues.