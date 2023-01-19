Cost of living: Wales student finance support up 9.4%
Welsh students are set to see a rise in maintenance support amid the cost of living crisis.
The Welsh government has announced a rise of 9.4% for the 2023-24 academic year, subject to new regulations.
The amount the average full-time student can claim in maintenance grants and loans will increase from £10,710 to £11,720.
In contrast, the UK government has announced a 2.8% increase for students ordinarily resident in England.
It comes as students report rising costs leading to hostile flats, stress, and choosing between food and fun.
The change will apply to full-time and part-time higher education students who began a course on or after 1 August 2018.
Living costs support is rising in line with the National Living Wage, which is unique to Wales.
The highest level of grant support is given to those students most in need.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said: "Living costs should never be a barrier to studying at university. This increase in support will ensure that students from all backgrounds are able to access higher education."
Speaking to BBC Wales last week, students said university was "a lot more stressful" during the cost of living crisis.
Jemima Dufosee, a third year student at Cardiff University, said the cost of living was "always in the back of her mind".
Meanwhile, Claire Dudeney, 22, a third year student at Swansea University, said: "It's just uncertain, I don't really know what things are going to cost in the future."