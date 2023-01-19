Wales weather: Dozens of schools close due to ice
- Published
More than 50 schools across Wales have closed as ice and snow problems continue to affect roads.
In Rhondda Cynon Taf 25 schools announced they were shutting for the day due to ice.
Another 16 shut in Flintshire, as well as one in Neath Port Talbot, where another nine delayed opening until later while gritting was carried out.
There were also closures in Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Powys, and Wrexham.
Police in Powys warned motorists to avoid hazardous ice conditions on the A489 between Newtown and Churchstoke.
A Met Office warning for snow and ice is set to end at midday on Thursday.
There may be "further wintry showers bringing disruption from ice and snow", the forecaster said.