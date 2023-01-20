Gliding exercise crash prompts safety improvements
A Welsh gliding club has brought in safety improvements after an aircraft crashed during a practice exercise.
Both the 84-year-old pilot and the instructor, aged 60, were seriously injured in the crash.
A report published by the Air Accident Investigation Branch found the pre-flight briefing between the pilot and instructor was not comprehensive enough.
The club has now improved safety measures.
The report revealed that the pilot was taking part in a practice exercise simulating a failed winch launch.
Pilots were required to take a flight check as part of the club's return to normal flying at Usk Airfield in Monmouthshire after the Covid-19 shutdown.
The instructor told investigators he thought the pilot would land the glider on the runway as there was still enough space left, and was surprised when the pilot turned away from the airfield.
The pilot said he didn't think there was enough space to land straight ahead and instead tried to manoeuvre to a field near the runway.
Witnesses said the glider was too low to complete the turn and hit a tree before striking the ground.
Both occupants suffered neck and back injuries in the crash and the glider was written off.
Following the crash, the gliding club has introduced a series of new safety actions including:
- A new club manual rewritten for clarity
- Improved engagement with club members on safety matters
- Review and changes to some airfield and flight operations
- Instructor refresher training from the British Gliding Association
- A review of resourcing current and future training needs within the club