Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
- Published
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash.
She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening.
Competition organisers said Darcey - who won the title last May aged 21 - was "receiving much love and support from her close family".
"She is expected to make a full recovery," said the organisation.
"While the accident will have an immediate impact on Darcey's preparation for Miss World in May, we are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to fly the flag for Wales thanks to her own personal determination, the love and support of her family and the incredible team of medics at UHW."
South Wales Police confirmed a woman had been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a traffic collision.
It led to a long closure on the M4 eastbound between Junction 35 Pencoed and Junction 36 Sarn on Thursday from about 18:00 GMT.
Darcey, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, who has a white mother and a father who has Jamaican heritage, is a black rights campaigner who has been involved in shaping anti-racism legislation.
After her win in the competition last year she described it as "a great platform and if I can work with the Miss Wales brand, we could really be a force to be reckoned with in terms of tackling racism".