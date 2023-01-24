Welsh rugby: WRU sponsor voices concern over allegations
- Published
A major Welsh rugby sponsor has told the sport's bosses it expects to see "immediate and decisive" action over discrimination and bullying claims.
Principality Building Society, which supports grassroots rugby and sponsors the Wales' national stadium, called the allegations "extremely concerning".
Claims were made by an ex-Wales women's manager and a former chairwoman of the Welsh Rugby Union's professional board.
The WRU said it was committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.
Admiral, another WRU partner, said in a statement: "Our culture is of paramount importance to us, so naturally the cultures of the partners we work with are also important. While this is a matter for the WRU, given the serious nature of the allegations made, we have and will remain in discussion with them."
Welsh women's rugby former manager Charlotte Wathan told BBC Wales Investigates she considered suicide due to what she described as a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU.
She also said a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to "rape" her.
Another female former WRU employee, a mother-of-one, said she wrote a manual for her husband in case she killed herself.
Since those allegations were made, Amanda Blanc, now chief executive of insurance company Aviva, has come forward to say she told the WRU it had a "deep rooted" culture and behavioural problems and that a union-commissioned review into the women's game was "beyond disappointing" and verged on "insulting to women".
The allegations prompted Principality to speak out.
Vicky Wales, its chief customer officer, said: "Principality Building Society takes great pride in supporting grassroots rugby within the diverse communities we serve, as we have for over 20 years.
"Principality wants to work with partners who share our values.
"The allegations in the emerging BBC investigation are extremely concerning and we would expect the WRU to take the immediate and decisive action required to remove any discriminatory and bullying behaviours and to uphold the inclusive values that we should all live by."
The Welsh Conservatives shadow sports minister Tom Giffard said he felt "incredibly disheartened" by the allegations.
He added: "I truly hope that all of these issues can be investigated fully to give those involved assurances that action will be taken and ensure that women are not discouraged from participating in the game or the governance of it."
The WRU has also resisted calls to publish its 2021 review of the the women's game in Wales but extracts of it have been seen by BBC Wales Investigates.
In it, past players described Welsh rugby's culture as toxic and called for an end to "inequality" and "empty promises".
The WRU said both cases in the programme were investigated and proper procedures were followed.
The WRU has previously spoken of its commitment to the women's game and last year gave Wales' women players professional contracts for the first time.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice.
Have you been affected by the issues raised in this story? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.