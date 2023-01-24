Denbighshire: Pet dog Pepper left with four inch wound
A cocker spaniel was left with a four-inch (10cm) wound after being attacked by another dog.
Pepper's owner Roger Harrison-Jones, 86, described it as "16 seconds of absolute mayhem", and he is worried the dog could attack a person.
Seven-year-old Pepper was attacked near Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on 11 January.
Retired businessman Mr Harrison-Jones said he did not report the incident to the police as he did not know what type of dog was involved.
"If I'd have been walking on the inside it could've easily had me by the leg, or a child by the leg," he said.
Describing the attack, Mr Harrison-Jones said Pepper was off his lead on a former railway path.
"I wasn't concentrating," he said.
"It was on a lead, and all of a sudden I could see this dog on top of my dog."
He was relieved to pull the other animal away and continued walking, but added: "In another 200 yards or so, I could see flesh hanging off my dog."
Pepper had suffered an open wound on her back and shoulder, roughly four inches long, and has had two operations to repair it.
"The vet reckons after many months it will hopefully mend," her owner added.
His daughter, Susan Harrison-Jones, said she had received a lot of support after posting information about the dog attack on a local group and warned other owners.