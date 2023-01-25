WRU sexism claims: Carwyn Jones wants Senedd inquiry
Former First Minister Carwyn Jones wants a Senedd inquiry into claims of sexism at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
His comments came after a BBC Wales investigation into claims of a "toxic culture" at the WRU, with a male colleague saying he wanted to "rape" a former boss at Welsh women's rugby.
Mr Jones said faith in the WRU was shaken "to its very foundations", and the union had not been open enough.
"What is clear is that this isn't going to go away," Mr Jones said.
"People want to know what happened," he said.
"The Senedd has the powers to hold inquiries," he told BBC Radio Wales, "[and] to subpoena witnesses for example that the [Welsh] government doesn't have."
"The reputation of not just the Welsh Rugby Union, but rugby in general in Wales, will continue to be tarnished if people think that the action that's been taken isn't sufficient."
A former sexual violence advisor to the Welsh government has called for the WRU boss Steve Phillips to step down.
A major Welsh rugby sponsor Principality Building Society, called for "immediate and decisive" action.
Mr Jones, who led the Welsh government from 2009 to 2018, has just made an S4C TV series about the history of the game, Rygbi Cymru: Y Gêm yn y Gwaed (Welsh Rugby: In the Blood).
He said as much light as possible must be shed by the WRU on what happened and "what's going to happen now to make sure that this situation does not arise again".
"If that involves a Senedd committee looking at it," he added, "I think that's better for everybody.
"What's clear at the moment, people's faith in the Welsh Rugby Union has been shaken to the very foundations of the union."
Veteran sports journalist Peter Jackson said Mr Phillips's apology for the "culture between 2017 and 2019" does not go far enough.
"What about the culture between 2020 and 2021," he asked. "[The WRU] talk about the highest standards of personal and professional conduct from all staff.
"Did nobody between 2017 and 2019 see fit to say to somebody, what about our core values... it's appalling."
