Ceredigion: Highest proportion of young LGB+ in Wales and England
A Welsh county has the highest proportion of young people in Wales and England who identify as LGB+, the census 2021 has revealed.
Nearly 16% of people aged 16 to 24 in Ceredigion said they identified as LGB+, compared to an average of 7%.
The Office for National Statistics - which compiles the census - said higher proportions tend to be in areas with more than one university.
Ceredigion has Aberystwyth University, and Lampeter has a university campus.
The census figures on sexual orientation for 16 to 24-year-olds also found high rates of people identifying as LGB+ in Brighton and Hove (15.58%), Norwich (14.76%), Cambridge (14.57%) and Lincoln (14.44%).
The census data also found the proportion of LGB+ males was higher in England (3.02% or 673,000) than in Wales (2.65% or 33,000).
But the proportion of LGB+ females was similar in England (3.32% or 787,000) and Wales (3.33% or 44,000).