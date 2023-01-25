Llangefni: Poultry factory closure means end of an era
Anglesey's second-largest town is witnessing the end of an era as poultry production winds down.
Some people might disparagingly say Llangefni smells of chickens, such is the prominence of its plant and the reliance of so many people on its jobs.
Generations have worked in the industry over the years, with a factory on the island currently owned by 2 Sisters Food Group.
However, the site now faces closure, putting 730 jobs at risk.
There will be shock locally at the loss of this key employer, but other factors, too, are causing concern.
Llangefni has a population of 5,000 people - but the issues facing the town and 2 Sisters are common on the island.
Inflation is still close to a 40-year high, meaning prices have been soaring for firms buying stock or paying for energy.
Demands for wage increases to keep up with the cost of living are affecting plans by companies to expand and invest.
There is an added logistical issue on Anglesey, too.
Local people have faced the bottleneck traffic caused by the closure of the Menai Bridge - one of two crossings from the mainland, which shut suddenly because of safety concerns.
It was closed on a Friday afternoon in October over "serious" safety risks and is due to reopen in February after repair work.
Lesley Jones from Pip's Pet Supplies in Benllech, said: "It was like someone literally switching a light switch off.
"We have no contingency funds. Some businesses are on the brink of closing."
If there is hope, it lies with the proposals to build a new nuclear power plant at Wylfa, though it does not yet have government backing and any work would be years away.
Plans that would have created 9,000 construction jobs collapsed in 2020, but former Prime Minister Boris Johnson championed the cause of resurrecting plans in 2022.
Holyhead may achieve freeport status, if its bid is successful.
The idea is currently being reviewed, but the organisers said it would bring thousands of jobs to Anglesey and north Wales more broadly.
In the short term, 2 Sisters workers will need support in finding new jobs, but they will be doing so as many other businesses review their plans amid high inflation and a looming recession.
Workers in Llangefni are bearing the brunt of what 2 Sisters called an "existential threat" to the business UK-wide.
The site on Anglesey did not have the capacity to be improved, the company said, which made it a target for closure as the owners looked for efficiencies.
2 Sisters has lost tens of millions of pounds in recent years, with avian flu and soaring costs making the situation worse.
Some feared this was coming when 2 Sisters chief executive Ronald Kers spoke to the press last month.
In an interview with The Grocer, Mr Kers said the whole 2 Sisters business model faced an "existential threat".
Production costs had risen by 35% year on year, and a succession of losses meant it had to implement changes.
Bangor University economics lecturer, Dr Edward Jones, said the loss of 2 Sisters would be "devastating" to the island.
"Of those 700 jobs, not all will be living on Anglesey but it is Anglesey that will feel the brunt of this," he said.
"My fear is that there is not that volume of jobs on Anglesey for these people."
He feared this could mean they will be forced to leave the island.
Surrounding businesses could also be affected.
"There are a lot of small shops that depend on the factory," Dr Jones said.
"The timing could not be worse, we know businesses across Anglesey and the whole of Wales are reviewing (things) because of high prices they face."
He also expressed concern for the future of the Welsh language on the island if people left to work in England.
"If you go to shops and cafes now you hear the language spoken, but if they are going to have to go to England there is a good chance that won't continue," said Dr Jones.