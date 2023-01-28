Cardiff barista training project aims to boost confidence
Coffee kick starts the day for many, but one mum is using it to boost young people's confidence and careers.
Natalie Hodgkinson set up Boss and Brew Academy, a barista training project, to help young people from minority backgrounds in her community.
Ms Hodgkinson wants to give the 16 to 24-year-olds she helps the social skills they need to work.
She said she also wanted to promote diversity and representation within the industry.
A former maths teacher, her love for coffee inspired her to give back to the community in a different way.
"Coffee really is just the medium we use to reach and engage with local young people," she said.
"Getting them involved in something new, learning a new skill, and meeting other people, working in a team.
"All of these life skills we need to go out into any job - not just working in the coffee industry."
Since it's inception in 2021, Boss and Brew has expanded and is now based at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay.
Ahmed Noor, from Grangetown, found Boss and Brew's training invaluable.
"I learnt communication skills, I learnt how to interact with people more, because I used to be quite shy, but now I'm more out of my comfort zone," said the 22-year-old.
"While I was doing the course in the Millennium Centre, one of the HR managers watched us do the course. She then fired questions at us, which resulted in me working here in the end."
Amara, 16, from Grangetown, said: "There's a big issue with youth unemployment.
"Young people in my area can't get jobs or interviews, so I think it's a really good thing. Sometimes it's nice to have people who look like you, it's really inspirational."
It is not Boss and Brew that is using coffee to celebrate diversity.
Shiraz Kasim opened his own coffee shop, called Blend, in the Grangetown area of Cardiff in 2021.
Mr Kasim said: "I created Blend because 10 years ago when I lost myself, I didn't know what I was doing. Someone introduced me to coffee shops and I loved it because they're so peaceful.
"I was mingling with different people, but noticed there weren't many ethnic minorities involved. So, I said to myself, you know what, I need to make a place where everyone feels welcome."
But the 29-year-old said he felt like he faced barriers as speciality coffee was a "white industry" and "hipstery".
"Blend is the perfect name - it's not blend with the coffee, but with the whole community," he said.
Samia Soleman, 21, from Butetown, said: "I was literally the only visible minority where I worked, even now where I work.
"Seeing other people that look like me, or came from the same background is very encouraging."
Mr Kasim said gentrification mostly affected areas inhabited predominantly by people from minority backgrounds.
He said: "Gentrification means people are being pushed out, especially ethnic minorities, so I'm trying to make people feel like they still belong in Grangetown.
"Hopefully people look up to me, and when they're successful, there'll be young people looking up to them. So it's like a domino effect.
"It's important to have a role model in your life. You have to."
His hope is to maintain a safe and inclusive space, where people from all backgrounds can gather and socialise.
"Community is a big thing, especially now during in a hard time, a recession, post-Covid, gentrification. We can still bring people together. Community is in the heart, it's everything."