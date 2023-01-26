Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
- Published
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard.
Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019.
The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the base camp to raise funds for the Marie Curie charity.
Coroner David Regan delivered a narrative conclusion that Mr Portelli did due to high-altitude sickness.
He read a statement to South Wales Central Coroner's Court from Mr Portelli's wife Donna Portelli, who said she was worried about him when they spoke the day before his death.
Mrs Portelli said he "was a very fit person" who had completed "seven or eight marathons" in the decade before his death, stressing he was "very well-prepared".
She said: "Kellinu, for most of the time, appeared positive and upbeat and I recall speaking to him on the day before he died.
"He looked quite tired, he told me that his oxygen levels were borderline but he didn't give specific oxygen levels."
She later gave an emotional tribute, telling the inquest "he was passionate about his family and his friends" and "the most determined man I've ever known".
"I firmly believe he may have felt the effects of altitude sickness but assumed these effects may have been expected with this type of challenge, this would not have deterred him," she added.
"Giving up would not have been an option for him. He would have powered through like he always did.
"His death has left an unfathomable hole in our lives that at best is hard to bear and at worst excruciatingly painful beyond words."
Post-mortem examinations were carried out in Nepal and the UK and Mr Regan said his medical cause of death was high-altitude pulmonary edema.
There was no evidence that alcohol, injury or a disease process within his body caused his death, the coroner said.
Mr Regan added: "I'm entirely satisfied that there is no evidence that Kellinu was subject to any injury caused by anyone else causing his death and there is no evidence of any disease process within his body causing his death.
"That narrative conclusion will identify and conclude that Kellinu Portelli died as a result of high-altitude sickness while trekking in Nepal."