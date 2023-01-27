Kaylea Titford: Obese teen found dead enjoyed school sport - court
A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese in lockdown had been a "fiercely independent" child, a court has heard.
Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida, was covered in sores and had been left in squalor when she was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys.
Kaylea's former learning support assistant (LSA) told jurors she had been active in sports.
Her father, Alun Titford, 45, denies manslaughter by gross negligence.
Kaylea's mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, has pleaded guilty to the same offence.
LSA Belinda Jones told Mold Crown Court she began helping Kaylea at Newtown High School in 2016.
Kaylea had enjoyed sports like basketball, she said, using an adapted wheelchair.
"She participated at the beginning. When she first came I think she was looked at by the Paralympics for either basketball or tennis", Ms Jones said.
But over the next few years, she said Kaylea put on weight and "didn't look comfortable in her chair".
The trial continues.