Anglesey: Welsh government announces 2 Sisters closure inquiry
An inquiry into the proposed closure of the 2 Sisters poultry factory has been announced by the Welsh government.
It was announced on Wednesday the plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, was to shut putting 730 jobs at risk.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said after speaking to Anglesey council's leader, chief executive, and the rural affairs and north Wales minister, a task force would be formed.
Mr Gething said the group would meet on 3 February to find "a way forward."
He added the task force would offer its support to affected employees and the community.
"This is a clearly a worrying situation facing not just the workers, but the wider community," Mr Gething said.
"We are determined to do all we can and to pull all possible levers to offer support to people affected by these recent developments."