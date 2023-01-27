Anglesey: Menai Bridge could reopen next week - politician
An historic bridge which connects Anglesey to the mainland is on track to partially reopen at the end of next week, a local politician has said.
The Menai suspension bridge was closed suddenly in October over "serious" safety risks.
Temporary repair work began earlier this month and was due to take four weeks.
Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS) for Ynys Môn, said the repairs were "still on schedule".
The Welsh government and Anglesey council have been approached for comment.
The MS wrote on twitter he had been told the bridge would reopen with a 7.5 tonne limit, by the end of next week.
He added: "Permanent work yet to be scheduled, but likely to involve traffic lights and single lane operation, not closure."
The recommendation to close the bridge to all traffic was made in October by structural engineers.
The sudden closure of the bridge, which was completed in 1826 and designed by Thomas Telford, came after tests discovered problems with the bridge's hangers.
It put significant traffic pressure on Britannia Bridge, the only other crossing to Anglesey, which was also closed periodically for scheduled maintenance.
Anglesey businesses said the closure of the bridge was "a nightmare" for them, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.
The Welsh government introduced a package of support for businesses, which has remained in place throughout the works.