Caerphilly man, 96, warned about sight jailed for killing pedestrian
A 96-year-old driver who killed an 84-year-old pedestrian after being warned he should not drive by an optician has been jailed for more than two years.
William Beer pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after hitting Illtyd Morgan on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, on 6 April 2021.
Beer, of Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to two years and four months at Newport Crown Court.
The court heard Beer told police Mr Morgan appeared "at the last minute".
He failed a roadside eye test carried out by police after hitting Mr Morgan and was only able to read a number plate 7m (23ft) away.
Drivers should be able to read a registration plate from 20m (66ft) away.
In March 2019 his reading ability was described as "very poor" due to bilateral cataracts.
But in November that year he renewed his licence because he believed regular injections had improved his vision.
He failed to declare his medical conditions to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).
Victim 'gave up driving due to eyesight'
The court heard there was nothing in his medical records to suggest the injections would improve his sight, instead saying they would stabilise it.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Morgan's son, Gareth, said his father's death had affected him deeply.
"I am not convinced I will fully recover," he said.
He said his late father had voluntarily given up his driving licence due to his failing eyesight and health despite the impact on his independence.
He said: "That was my father. He would do the right thing regardless of the impact that this would cause."
Driver's poor sight 'obvious'
In her victim impact statement, Mr Morgan's widow, Hazel, said they had been happily married for 58 years.
"They were 58 happy years," she said.
"I still cannot believe he won't be coming home to me."
Judge Richard Williams said the defendant knew his eyesight was not good enough to drive.
"It must have been obvious to you," he said.
Judge Williams said he believed Beer had not mentioned his medical treatment to the DVLA in order to care for his late wife who had dementia.
As well as sentencing him to 28 months in prison he disqualified Beer, who turns 97 next month, from driving for six years and two months.
His wife Miriam died at Christmas and her funeral was held 10 days ago.
"He is loved by his family and friends," said his barrister Malcolm Galloway.
"He is a father, grandfather and great-grandfather and his only concern has been for the family of the deceased and his own family," he said.
Mr Galloway told the court Beer wished to express his apologies for the death of Mr Morgan.
"That remorse is genuine and that remorse is heartfelt," said Mr Galloway.
'Heart-breaking loss'
There were tears from members of Beer's family in the public gallery as he was led down to the cells.
After the case Anthony Clarke, of the CPS, said Beer's decision to ignore medical advice had resulted in "the worst possible consequences".
He called the case a "tragic reminder" to motorists to ensure they were fit to drive.
"Mr Morgan's family have endured a heart-breaking loss and our thoughts remain with them," Mr Clarke said.