Pontypridd: Two pedestrians killed and one injured in crash
- Published
Two people have died after three pedestrians were hit by a car.
Police say a man and a woman, both aged 32, died at the scene of the crash on the B4273 in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on Friday.
A third pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Llantrisant, was treated for minor injuries after the group were struck by a black Ford Focus.
The family of the two people who died, who were from Pontypridd, have been informed, South Wales Police said.
"Our thoughts remain with the man and woman's family and friends," the force said, adding their families were being supported by officers.
The B4273, also known as Ynysybwl Road, remained closed between Cefn Close to Daren Ddu Road, police said on Saturday evening.
South Wales Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.