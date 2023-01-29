Welsh Rugby Union: Politicians welcome WRU chief executive's departure
- Published
The resignation of Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips had become "inevitable", a Labour MP has said.
Mr Phillips stepped down after a BBC Wales Investigates programme raised allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism in the governing body.
Labour MP Kevin Brennan said the WRU needed a "progressive" chief executive.
The WRU has stressed no allegations were made against Mr Phillips and he was not accused of any wrongdoing.
'Culture of denial'
Two women have complained of a "toxic culture" , while another former employee heard a racist term used in a work meeting.
Performance director Nigel Walker is taking over with immediate effect while the WRU search for a permanent successor.
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme on Sunday Cardiff West MP, Kevin Brennan said: "There's been just a culture of denial and closed-up approach to administration in the Welsh Rugby Union that you just can't have in the modern game.
"Change can be painful but it's absolutely necessary, otherwise Welsh rugby, facing the crisis it does, won't resolve the cultural and financial issues that it currently faces."
Leader of the Tories in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies tweeted: "The allegations that emerged out of the WRU this week are disturbing.
"It's vital for the future of our national game that the new team is able to get a grip of the situation so the sole focus can turn to delivering success on the pitch."
WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's Deputy Sports Minister, Dawn Bowden, will be quizzed by members of the Senedd's sports committee on Thursday.
Mr Evans said Mr Phillips had "made a significant contribution to our progress on the world stage" and that he was "instrumental in securing the return of Warren Gatland to the helm of the senior men's side."
Mr Brennan, a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee in Westminster, added: "The way to get to the bottom of this is to have proper public scrutiny of what's going on in these organisations which are not islands unto themselves - they are part of our culture, part of our economy, they do rely on government support from time to time.
"There needs to be a clear indication of the way forward because, on the cusp of the Six Nations, we should be talking about Welsh success on the field at every level."
Plaid MS, Heledd Fychan, has also said Mr Phillips' position had become "untenable".
"Nigel Walker's appointment as acting CEO must signal the beginning and not the end of the significant structural and cultural changes needed at the WRU," said Ms Fychan, Plaid's sports, culture and international spokesperson.
"The Welsh government should now consider whether it is appropriate for the WRU to receive any further public money until these changes are made."
Mr Walker has admitted that Welsh rugby was facing an "existential crisis" and the WRU needed to do "much better".