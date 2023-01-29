Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban

When businessman Vern received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive.

But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Vern took it with him on a holiday to New York.

From there he was able to send it to a very satisfied customer in Tennessee.

Vern and others have complained about the impact on their businesses. Royal Mail said it was "working around the clock" to resolve the issues.