Llandudno hit-and-run: Arrests after man seriously injured
- Published
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run.
The crash happened in Crogfryn Lane, Llanrhos, near Llandudno, Conwy county, at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday, with a black VW Polo fleeing the scene.
A black VW Polo crashed 10 minutes later on Conway Road, Llandudno, North Wales Police said. It is unclear whether the incidents are being linked.
Police said four people had been arrested and appealed for witnesses.