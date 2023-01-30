Pontypridd: Tributes to two pedestrians killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to two people who died after three pedestrians were hit by a car.
Kayleigh Cornwell and Jason Morgan, both aged 32, died at the scene on the B4273 in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on Friday.
A third pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Llantrisant, was treated for minor injuries after the group were struck by a black Ford Focus.
Ms Cornwell was from Hampshire and Mr Morgan from Pontypridd police said.
In a tribute, her family said: "Kayleigh was a daughter, sister and mother to five beautiful children who she adored and was adored by them.
"Kayleigh had a troubled life but made the best of it and could see a future. We are all heartbroken.
"We hope Kayleigh is at peace and goes onto a better life, knowing how much she was truly loved by us all."
Mr Morgan's family said they were grateful to everyone involved and their thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle.
South Wales Police has appealed for anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam to come forward.