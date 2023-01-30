Swansea: DVLA staff to go on five-day walkout
Staff at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are set to go on strike for five further days in February, a trade union has announced.
Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working at Ty Felin and Morriston in Swansea will walk out from 13 to 17 February.
The union is calling for better pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.
The DVLA has been approached for comment.
"We are determined to keep the pressure on until the government improves its offer to members," the union said.
The action will follow the union's national strike on 1 February, and members will receive pay at their normal full rate of pay on strike days from the PCS.
Union members in 124 government departments along with several other bodies will walk out on Wednesday.