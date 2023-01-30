Tribute paid to motorcyclist who died in crash
- Published
The family of a "loving and caring" motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car have paid tribute to him.
Joshua Stock, 23, from Newport, was killed in the crash on Monnow Way in Bettws at about 15:40 GMT on Wednesday.
The 60-year-old driver of the car, also from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, but Gwent Police said he has since been released under investigation.
Mr Stock's family said he was "devoted" to his family.