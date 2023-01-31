Clare Drakeford: Senedd pays tribute to first minister's late wife
- Published
Welsh politicians have held a moment's silence for First Minister Mark Drakeford's late wife, Clare, in the Senedd chamber after she died suddenly.
The Welsh government announced Mrs Drakeford's death on Saturday.
In the first full Senedd meeting since her death, Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the first minister and his family were "in our hearts and prayers".
Business Minister Lesley Griffiths said Mr Drakeford would be grateful for MSs' condolences.
Ms Jones added: "It's little understood by people outside this chamber but often what pains one of us can pain all of us.
"In this case what pains the first minister has touched many people throughout Wales."
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said it was "shattering news".
Extending his party's sympathy, he said Mrs Drakeford was "kind and compassionate" and that she and her husband were "dedicated to each other".
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price did the same and said it was "difficult to comprehend" the blow to the first minister.
The tributes in the Senedd followed an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum after Mrs Drakeford's death was announced.
Downing Street said the prime minister had offered his "deepest condolences" to Mr Drakeford, 68, privately.
Rishi Sunak later wrote on social media: "Incredibly sad to hear about the sudden death of Clare Drakeford.
"I know how committed Mark and Clare were to each other. I can't imagine the pain Mark and his family will now be feeling."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.
"On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send our deepest condolences to Mark and all the family," he said.
"I know just how close they were as a couple, and I can only imagine the sense of loss Mark and the whole family are feeling."
During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was revealed Mr Drakeford was living in a building in his garden to keep his family safe, saying his wife and mother-in-law were "vulnerable" and in the top four vaccination priority groups.
In October 2020 he spoke of the "difficult days" of that year when his wife and mother fell ill with Covid.
He also he was hesitant about running to be first minister when Carwyn Jones stepped down in 2018 because of the potential impact on his family.