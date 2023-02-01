NHS pressures: Plan for army of reservists in Wales
- Published
An army of NHS reservists is being planned in Wales to ease periods of extreme pressure.
Just as volunteers were part of the Covid vaccination programme, a new plan will formalise their role and recruit more into health and care roles.
A long-awaited workforce plan also aims to address over-reliance on agency staff by allowing staff to work more flexibly.
An overseas recruitment drive for nurses is also planned later this year.
Efforts to reduce spend on agency staff are part of ongoing discussions with unions to avoid industrial action.
But the plan published by the Welsh government also includes the creation of an "all-Wales collaborative bank" which would address short-term staffing issues and provide flexibility for employees, while moving away from agency working.
The Royal College of Nursing has estimated there are currently 3,000 nursing vacancies in Wales, with £140m spent on agency nurses in 2021/22.
The plan is something the bodies representing NHS staff have long called for.
Dr Olwen Williams, vice president for Wales, of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), said: "We cannot afford any more delays. It's now time for action.
"We are calling for the publication of detailed vacancy data by the summer which will help us to match recruitment with patient demand.
"It's vital the Welsh government works with NHS Wales and royal colleges to ensure that these actions are delivered as quickly as possible to support our members to deliver high quality patient care, attract new staff and improve life for health and care professionals in the Welsh NHS."
The World Health Organization has also predicted a global shortfall of 10 million health workers by the end of the decade.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "These workforce issues are threaded through every discussion I have with NHS Wales staff and leaders and have been front and centre in recent months.
"The message is clear - we must accelerate our action underpinned by strong, collective and compassionate leadership if we are to improve retention and recruitment and provide our workforce with the working environment and conditions that they need to be able to care effectively for the people of Wales."