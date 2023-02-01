Iceland: Up to 240 distribution warehouse jobs at risk
Up to 240 jobs are at risk at an Iceland warehouse after plans were announced to "repurpose" the facility.
GXO Logistics, operator of the Iceland distribution depot on Deeside, Flintshire, said it was entering a consultation period with staff over potential job losses.
The company blamed the frozen food retailer's decision to invest in distribution centres in Swindon, Livingston and Warrington.
Iceland has been asked to comment.
GXO said it was proposing to repurpose the Deeside depot as a third-party storage facility, effective as of 1 April.
It added that planned expansions to Iceland distribution centres in Swindon and Livingston and a new centre in Warrington were expected to meet all of Iceland's "current and projected operational needs".
A spokesman for the company said: "GXO will take every step to minimise the impact of this change on its employees, offering redeployment to the wider GXO and Iceland distribution networks, as well as support with finding external opportunities."
It said it would begin a consultation period with employees of the Deeside depot on 6 February that will last a minimum of 45 days.