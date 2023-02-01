Welsh rugby: Women unwanted, ex-player Alecs Donovan claims
- Published
Welsh women's rugby players are unwanted and treated as second class, an ex-international player has claimed.
Alecs Donovan described instances of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) building a male-only gym and women "being dropped" for giving their opinion.
Her comments came after allegations of racism, gender bias and hatred towards women within the union were raised by a BBC Wales Investigates programme.
The WRU apologised for the "harrowing" experiences some women had endured.
"The overwhelming feeling I got as a player was 'I don't really know if I'm welcome here'," said Donovan, who retired in 2021 after winning seven caps for Wales.
"Especially a female rugby player and knowing that some people just won't support you because they don't think females should play rugby.
"I think that was probably the hardest kind of lesson for me is that there's people within the union and in positions of power that are in charge of your future that don't support the women's game... that was a hard pill to swallow."
The 31-year-old said there had been "loads of stories" where the "overwhelming feeling is that a lot of people don't want you there".
In an interview with Wales Live, she described times where it had been made clear to her that women were not allowed to interact with the men and being shut out from playing for giving her opinion on certain matters when asked.
"I always thought that there was quite unfair how we were treated and we were always treated as kind of second class," she said.
"But how do you complain to the union about the union? That is quite an impossible conversation to have, because you are complaining to people that are in charge of the programmes.
"They're in charge of whether you can play rugby for Wales or not so it's kind of a risk you're not willing to take."
Donavon is not the only one to come forward expressing issues within the WRU, with a former employee claiming to have heard a racist term used in a work meeting.
The organisation has been under the spotlight recently over its handling of allegations of sexism and misogyny.
Performance director Nigel Walker is taking over as interim acting CEO after Steve Phillips resigned, and said he aimed to "put things right".
An independent taskforce has been set up to assess the culture within the WRU.
Donavon also claimed women were not allowed to step foot in the men's gym and while it did not bother her, she believes it was the "small things" that meant a lot of ex-players had not spoken out.
"They're probably as tired, we've been saying this for years. It's not new, it's been happening for absolute years.
"I don't have any personal gain from coming forward but if it's going to help my friends that still play and future generations, I'm happy."
The WRU said: "The behaviour described has no place in society, at the WRU or in Welsh rugby. Our game has failed these individuals and we wholeheartedly condemn these attitudes and behaviours.
"We work hard on equality, diversity and inclusion throughout the WRU, but also know that we have let individuals down in the past and also in very recent history."