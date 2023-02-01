Tom Jones: Delilah banned for choirs at Principality Stadium
Choirs performing at international rugby matches at the Principality Stadium have been banned from singing the Tom Jones classic, Delilah.
The stadium said it would no longer be performed by choirs after removing it from half-time playlists in 2015.
The song has caused controversy, with lyrics depicting the murder of a woman by her jealous partner.
A stadium spokesman said it was "respectfully aware that it is problematic".
It has, however, long been popular with supporters of the national team and Jones has previously performed the song ahead of an international match.
The decision follows a week in which the chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union was forced to resign, following allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the organisation.
A Principality Stadium spokesman said: "Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.
"Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.
"The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind.
"We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter."