Cost of living: Welsh Water bill is the second highest
Welsh Water customers will see a £14 rise in their water bills for the next year, the company has announced.
It brings the not-for-profit provider's average bill to £499 a year - the second highest in Wales and England.
Customers of Hafren Dyfrdwy in north east Wales will see average bills rise by £41 to £372 a year.
The average household in Wales and England will see bills go up by £31, the biggest increase in nearly 20 years.
Watchdog the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) warned the rise would squeeze struggling households, with one in five already finding it difficult to pay.
It said customers who cannot afford their bill must not be allowed to "slip through the net" due to a "postcode lottery" of regional variations in billing.
But industry body Water UK said water bills remained lower in real terms than they were a decade ago.
The regulator, Ofwat, called on water companies to "go the extra mile" in supporting people who need help with their bills.
"I advise people to call their water company if they're struggling," the CCW's Lia Moutselou told BBC Radio Wales.
She also encouraged customers to ask to be put on a water meter, saying it could bring savings.
"It's quite important for companies to help us when we miss a payment to be proactive when they see us going into debt," she added.
Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy have been asked to comment.