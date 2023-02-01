Ammanford: Man in hospital after gas explosion
A man has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion believed to have been caused by a faulty cooker.
Firefighters were called to Derlin Park in Tycroes, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, at about 17:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Two fire engines from Ammanford and one from Pontarddulais were in attendance, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said. The fire service later declared the incident over.
Dyfed-Powys Police said its officers were not called to the scene.