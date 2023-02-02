PG Wodehouse books saved from Monmouthshire landfill
A collection of rare, vintage books destined for the tip have been saved by eagle-eyed bin collectors.
The books, written by PG Wodehouse, were due to be dumped at the Five Lanes Recycling Centre near Caldicot in Monmouthshire.
But a refuse worker, who is an avid reader, realised they were something special and saved them.
One of the books, dating from the 1930s and featuring characters Bertie Wooster and valet Jeeves, is worth £200.
Monmouthshire council now plans to sell the 12 books to raise money for tree planting.
"He brought them to us and said these could be something quite special," said the council's re-use and education officer Rebecca Blount about the find.
A book collector from Tintern then helped date the collection to the 1930s, with the dust covers in particular "quite rare".
PG Wodehouse was one of the most widely read humourists of the 20th century.
His books included the famous characters Bertie Wooster and valet Jeeves, and were turned into a TV drama starring Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry in the 1990s.
The books are not the only gems that have been found at the council's recycling centres.
A rare cloth Mickey Mouse toy worth about £300 was saved from the rubbish tip in early 2022, Ms Blount said.
It is hoped the latest discoveries will find a new book-loving owner, with the proceeds going towards tree planting.
