Pembrokeshire: Top councillor accused of possible data breach
- Published
A senior councillor has been accused of creating an online voting system that could have potentially allowed members' votes on budget cuts to be tracked.
Opposition members in Pembrokeshire council raised concerns about an external site containing sensitive information, the link for which was distributed by councillor Alec Cormack.
Some councillors questioned whether it could be used to track confidential responses.
Mr Cormack declined to comment.
Pembrokeshire council is investigating whether data breaches had occurred.
The council needs to save £28m during 2023-24, and councillors will soon be expected to vote on budget proposals.
The BBC has learned that councillors received an email containing an individual link from Mr Cormack, who is the council's cabinet member for finance, prior to a budget seminar on 27 January.
The private individual links connect to an external website, pembs.net, which includes information about potential budget savings for the forthcoming budget, and another page for councillors to vote on various options.
It is not clear why the website was set up externally rather than on the council's own server.
The email to councillors was sent from Mr Cormack's council email address, but links to an external website which is hosted on a server that includes a number of websites, including one for his own IT business and Pembrokeshire Liberal Democrats.
Mr Cormack, a Liberal Democrat, is described on his corporate website as a "proven IT leader" with 20 years' experience in corporate IT.
It is understood concerns about the security of the website were raised during the budget seminar, which was held at County Hall, Haverfordwest.
After the row, councillors refused to vote on possible budget options using the website.
One of those who was unhappy was councillor Jacob Williams.
When approached by the BBC, Mr Williams said that because Mr Cormack was the administrator of the site, he was theoretically "able to record each and every member's interactions and save that data to use for his own purposes", which would amount to a "gross breach of trust".
Another opposition councillor, who did not want to be named, told the BBC the website in question could have breached data protection laws, as he claims the website had no obvious privacy or cookie policy.
Cookies can technically be used to track a user's browsing activity.
Alec Cormack declined to comment when asked about the concerns, and referred all enquiries to Pembrokeshire council.
A Pembrokeshire council spokesperson said: "Following a members' budget seminar on Friday afternoon, a concern was raised around the use of a platform not hosted by the council, which was designed to take members views on budget saving options.
"As a result of the concern raised, the platform was not used and we are looking into whether there may have been any information security or other breaches."