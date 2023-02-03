Anglesey: Uncertain future for 2 Sisters factory workers
A meeting has taken place to look at the loss of more than 700 jobs at a chicken factory on Anglesey.
The Welsh government said the poultry giant 2 Sister's decision to close the factory was "devastating news".
The factory is set to close because the company said the site was old and needed too much investment to bring it up to standard.
At Friday's meeting, members discussed ways to secure of the plant and jobs in Llangefni.
The Welsh government were at the meeting, along with Anglesey councillors, the UK government, Department for Work and Pensions, 2 Sisters the Unite union.
Anglesey council leader Llinos Medi, who was at the meeting, said: "Unfortunately for the 730 individuals everything is still up in the air.
"The sad thing about this situation is that they don't know where their future lies at the moment."
She said people who were at the meeting would be looking at how employees can be supported in the coming weeks.