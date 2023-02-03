Howells: Cardiff department store is set to close
A landmark Cardiff city centre department store is set to close its doors after more than 150 years.
House of Fraser, which opened as Howells in 1869, will shut in March, signs outside the building say.
It had been set to close in 2018, when House of Fraser first announced plans to leave Wales, but a closing down sale is now taking place.
Thackeray Group has acquired the Grade II-listed building and is set to spend £100m redeveloping it.