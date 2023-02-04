Swansea: Man arrested after reports of a nightclub stabbing
A 35-year-old man been arrested after reports of a stabbing at a nightclub.
One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the Fiction nightclub in Swansea city centre.
South Wales Police said the attack was reported at 02:30 GMT on Saturday, and armed officers attended the scene.
The 35-year-old, from Townhill, Swansea, was arrested on suspicion of assault, police said. He remains in custody
"We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and a weapon has been seized," Det David Connick said.