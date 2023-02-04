Brynsiencyn: Blaze destroys house in early hours
The cause of a fire which destroyed a house is under investigation.
Firefighters tackled the blaze near Brynsiencyn, Anglesey, after receiving a callout at about 01:20 GMT.
Four fire crews from Llangefni, Caernarfon and two from Bangor were sent to the scene, along with an aerial ladder from Rhyl.
No-one was injured in the blaze, according to North Wales and Rescue Service. Firefighters were expected to return to the scene on Saturday.
