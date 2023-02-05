Graigwen: Homes evacuated after fire at terraced property
Residents had to be evacuated when a blaze broke out at a terraced home.
About 40 firefighters were called to the scene at Graigwen, near Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday.
The property has been wrecked and some residents will need to be rehoused, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire was declared under control at 09:29 GMT but one crew remained at the scene "tackling hotspots". There are no reports of any injuries.
Council officials are set to be called in to examine the structural safety of building at Hurford Crescent.
And investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the blaze, the fire service has said.
Fire appliances from Pontypridd, Caerphilly, Gilfach Goch, Tonypandy, Abercynon and Whitchurch were involved in the callout.