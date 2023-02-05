Wales ambulance pressure as one union still on strike
- Published
Ambulance bosses in Wales have warned that the service still faces "significant pressure" on Monday despite one union calling off strike action.
Members of the Unite union will continue their industrial action for the day, with talk of a deal described as "wholly premature".
GMB union ambulance members put their walkout on hold last Friday.
They are expected to ballot on a new pay offer from the Welsh government.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) have also suspended strike action.
The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) said the continuing strike action by Unite will have an impact, asking the public to "use our services wisely".
"Members of the public should continue to support us by calling us only in a life-threatening emergency," it warned.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham held last-minute talks with Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan on Sunday and is due to join her members on the picket line at an ambulance station in Cardiff on Monday.
Twenty military personnel have been drafted in to support the service by driving ambulances.
Further strikes by Unite are due on 20 February, 6 March and 20 March.
The Welsh government has offered eight health unions an extra 3% in the first year on top of the £1,400 already promised, it emerged on Friday.
The additional increase would be backdated to April 2022, with 1.5% of that carried forward and consolidated for future years.
The Welsh government said on Sunday that talks were continuing: "We are pleased by the initial reception to the enhanced pay offer made to health trade unions.
"We continue to engage with them on a number of non-pay commitments to enhance staff well-being," it said. "We again thank those that have participated in the negotiations for their positive engagement and goodwill".
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans told BBC Politics Wales the extra cash to cover the pay offer to NHS staff meant the Welsh government would have "more difficult choices" to make in future years.
She said extra money for a pay settlement would come from £125m in its reserves in the first year.
Ms Evans said this was the maximum allowed to be withdrawn from reserves in a single year, but the Welsh NHS would then have to find £64m in savings annually to finance the deal.
'Nearly there'
Unite's Sharon Graham said at present, senior representatives were not prepared to accept the new offer.
"All we're talking about, to be honest with you, is how this money is shared," she said. "They're talking about 4% [the original offer] plus 3% and we're talking about how that 3% is done because at the moment a lot of it is a one-off payment."
However, she contrasted the state of talks in Wales with the situation in England: "We are nearly there I feel," she said.
"We are in a different place in Wales than we are in England."
Despite the suspension of NHS strike action by nurses, midwives and physiotherapists, health boards have warned patients not to expect an immediate return to normality.
In social media posts, the boards asked people to attend appointments only if they have been contacted, as arrangements could not be made at short notice.
Elsewhere in the UK, England is still facing the biggest week of strikes in NHS history, with nurses and ambulance staff continuing walkouts in many areas.
Unions have accused the UK government of intransigence, with claims that ministers have refused to sit down for pay talks.