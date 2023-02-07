Kaylea Titford: Dad found guilty of daughter's manslaughter
- Published
A father has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter of his daughter who was found dead in "squalor".
Kaylea Titford, from Newtown, who had spina bifida and was morbidly obese, had been confined to her bed in the months before her death in "degrading" and "inhumane" conditions.
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, was convicted at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.
Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, previously admitted the same charge.
Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said Titford, who has been granted bail, would be sentenced with his partner Sarah Lloyd-Jones on 1 March at Swansea Crown Court.
"There can be no doubt this case passes the custody threshold," he said.
The judge told jurors he would give them a 10-year exemption from jury service, saying there had been a "lot of difficult and a lot of expert evidence". It took them six hours to find Titford guilty.
He added: "The subject matter was, no doubt, unusually distressing."
Kaylea was found in conditions described as "unfit for any animal", in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.
Emergency service workers, who were called to the house on 10 October, described feeling sick due to a "rotting" smell in her room.
Following her death maggots were found which were thought to have been feeding on her body, the jury was told.
The court heard that her bedsheets were soiled and she was lying on a number of puppy toilet training pads.
Her room was dirty and cluttered, with bottles of urine and a chip fryer with drips of fat down the side, as well as a full cake in a box, the trial heard.