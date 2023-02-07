Conwy: Farmers and livestock struggling with water supply
- Published
Farmers with water supply issues say their daily life and ability to care for livestock is becoming "impossible".
For the past fortnight some people in the Ysbyty Ifan area, near Betws y Coed, Conwy, have been left with no supply at times or low water pressure.
Dafydd Peredur Jones, from FUW farming Union in the Conway Valley, said farmers were struggling to contact the water company.
Welsh Water says it is carrying out investigations on the network.
It said it found and repaired a burst water pipe in the area, however it is aware there is still an issue on the network which has resulted in low water pressure in "a couple of the higher properties".
Dafydd Peredur Jones, an officer with the FUW farming union, said: "We have two or three farms here where the water is not sufficient, the pressure is very very low, it's just trickling into the farm and the farmhouse.
"There's livestock on these farms - they are housed so it's vital that there is ample water there for the livestock.
"As for the farmers themselves and the families are struggling because of low pressure," he added.
"They can't have showers and wash their clothes... it's impossible."