Swansea: Investigation after man, 61, dies in fire
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a 61-year-old man died in a fire.
Police and firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the property on Walter Road, Swansea just after 10:00 GMT on Monday.
The man, believed to the resident, was found inside but was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Wales Police said its joint investigation with the fire service was in its early stages but the cause was not believed to be suspicious.