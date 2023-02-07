Meningitis: Man died of virus after suffering earache
- Published
The heartbroken family of a man struck down by meningitis after getting earache say he was "fit and healthy" before he died.
Gareth Rowlands, of Rhiwlas, in Gwynedd, died on 4 February at Ysbyty Gwynedd, in Bangor.
The stepfather-of-three, 50, complained of earache on Saturday, 14 January, just before his birthday.
By Sunday, he was suffering headaches, then early Monday morning his partner Angie found him seriously ill.
An MRI scan found the meningitis had damaged his brain so much he stood little chance of survival.
His family said the painter and decorator had "a heart of gold" and was "always helping others".
They said he was fit and healthy, and the illness had overcome him unexpectedly and quickly.
Mr Rowlands' stepdaughter, Linzi Whitmore, said: "Very early on the Monday morning, my mum found him literally fighting for his life, his brain being starved of oxygen.
"Gareth was put in an induced coma and kept sedated, he was cared for brilliantly by the staff at intensive care.
"Unfortunately an MRI scan confirmed that the majority of Gareth's brain had been tragically damaged, with very little chance of survival.
"Gareth was bought out of the coma, taken off the sedation and ventilation and tragically passed away at Ysbyty Gwynedd."
The family are asking for donations for the funeral to give him "the best send off possible".
"He was the comedian of the family, always sharing jokes, always helping others," Ms Whitmore said.
"He had a heart of gold and adored his dog, Celt."