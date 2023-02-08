Wrexham: Firefighters called to fire on a train
Firefighters were called to a fire on a train in Wrexham.
Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday morning to a train near the A483 in Wrexham.
Three crews from Wrexham, one from Deeside and one from Cheshire attended the scene.
The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The road is closed in that area.
"Due to a thermal incident on a train between Wrexham and Chester, services in the area will be disrupted for several hours this morning," said Transport for Wales on their website.