Swansea's Palace Theatre no longer at risk after repairs
A historic venue which fell into "dangerous" disrepair is no longer considered to be at risk following restoration work.
The Grade-II listed Palace Theatre in Swansea has been empty since it closed as a nightclub in 2006.
The 135-year-old building was on the Theatres Trust risk register due to its "deteriorating" condition.
But in 2016, Swansea council part-funded urgent repairs, before buying it in 2020 to turn into office space.
The local authority said the former Victorian music hall will also have space to accommodate "small scale" performances when works are completed.
The Theatres Trust - an advisory body which safeguards theatres across the UK - said while its "preferred outcome" would be for the building to be used for live performances, "it has been evident that there is not the demand in the city to make another theatre viable".
"This is a much better outcome than allowing the building to sit empty and risk severe deterioration and potential structural decay," it said.
The Palace Theatre was once the place to be seen in the city, attracting up to 900 theatre-goers a night during its heyday at the turn of the 20th Century.
Built in 1888, over the years it has hosted performances from the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins and Charlie Chaplin.
Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said he was "delighted" that work on the "beautiful" theatre building meant it was no longer at risk.
"Having recently taken it out of private ownership, the council is saving this unique and historic structure for future generations," he said.
"Work is progressing well and we look forward to opening the building as a home to business next year, bringing new life to the High Street area and new opportunities to the city."
The project is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Welsh government and Swansea council.