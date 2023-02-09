Teachers' strikes: Wales action postponed after pay offer
A teachers' strike planned in Wales for next Tuesday has been called off after a new Welsh government pay offer.
The National Education Union said it would consult members and postpone its planned strike on 14 February.
Teachers have been offered an extra 1.5% on this year's 5% pay award, as well as a 1.5% one-off payment.
The National Association of Headteachers also said it would ballot members on the deal while it continues to take action short of a strike.
NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said the offer was still "significantly below" members' demands but he welcomed the Welsh government's "willingness to engage in talks".
He said the union would consult with branches and workplace representatives to get the views of members.
Action planned for Tuesday will be postponed until 2 March.
Two further strikes are planned for 15 and 16 March.
Hundreds of schools closed or were partially closed due to the first walkout on 1 February, keeping thousands of pupils at home.
The Welsh government offer also includes commitments on workload.
Secretary of NEU Wales David Evans said workload remained "a huge issue" for members.
"There has also been an agreement to review the Independent Wales Pay Review Board's recommendations on pay for the 2023/24 academic year," he added.
"We look forward to providing detailed evidence of the effects of spiralling inflation and cost-of-living crisis to the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body (IWPRB)."